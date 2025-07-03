Assam: 8-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in Barpeta, three arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Kamarpara village in Assam’s Barpeta district on June 29 was found murdered and buried inside the house of the prime accused, police said on Thursday.

The girl was reportedly abducted on Sunday, following which her family received an extortion note demanding ₹1 lakh for her release. Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the main accused along with two of his associates. All three have confessed to the crime, according to officials.



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However, villagers alleged that the minor could have been saved if timely action had been taken. “The police initially claimed she had drowned and even deployed SDRF teams to search a nearby river. Precious time was wasted,” a villager told reporters.

Enraged locals vandalised the house of the prime accused and discovered the girl’s body buried inside the premises. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have assured a thorough investigation and said all those involved will be brought to justice.