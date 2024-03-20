An 80-year-old man from Lanka, Assam identified as Naresh Kakati has gone missing while on a pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The elderly man's disappearance has left his family in distress sparking a search operation in the area.

Naresh Kakati was part of a group of 50 men and women from Assam who embarked on a journey to Ayodhya on March 16. Traveling by bus the group had set out to visit the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant pilgrimage destination for Hindus.

However upon reaching their destination Naresh Kakati was discovered to be missing from the group. Despite efforts to locate him in Ayodhya there has been no trace of the elderly man so far.

Concerned about his well-being, Naresh Kakati's family has taken swift action by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kaki police station. Authorities have been informed and a search operation is underway to locate the missing pilgrim.

The circumstances surrounding Naresh Kakati's disappearance remain unclear at this time leaving his family and authorities anxious for his safe return.