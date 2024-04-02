In successful crackdown on illegal drugs trafficking, Guwahati railway police seized 8.25 kg of suspected Morphine at Guwahati Railway Station on April 2.

Three persons were arrested in this regard and the banned narcotics seized from the accused persons.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated against the arrested persons.

Earlier, Assam police intercepted a Royal Enfield bike at Sonabarighat Road based on specific intelligence inputs. Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that the apprehended individual, identified as Sahid Hussain Barbhuiya, was found in possession of four packets containing approximately 47 grams of heroin. The seized contraband, valued at Rs 25 lakh, was meticulously concealed with yellow adhesive tape. Investigations into Barbhuiya's activities are currently underway, with authorities vowing to dismantle the entire network.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Sunday night, law enforcement personnel targeted the illicit drug trade in the Uttar Lalpani area under Jirighat police station. Acting on secret information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lakhipur and his team apprehended Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya (30) and seized a staggering 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets from his possession.

Also read: Major drug bust in Assam's Cachar district, two key peddlers apprehended