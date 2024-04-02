Assam's relentless crackdown on narcotics trafficking has yielded significant results, with law enforcement authorities apprehending two prominent drug peddlers and seizing a substantial quantity of illicit substances in separate operations in Cachar district.

In the first operation, conducted on Monday night, Assam police intercepted a Royal Enfield bike at Sonabarighat Road based on specific intelligence inputs. Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that the apprehended individual, identified as Sahid Hussain Barbhuiya, was found in possession of four packets containing approximately 47 grams of heroin. The seized contraband, valued at Rs 25 lakh, was meticulously concealed with yellow adhesive tape. Investigations into Barbhuiya's activities are currently underway, with authorities vowing to dismantle the entire network.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Sunday night, law enforcement personnel targeted the illicit drug trade in the Uttar Lalpani area under Jirighat police station. Acting on secret information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lakhipur and his team apprehended Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya (30) and seized a staggering 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets from his possession.

Superintendent of Police Mahatta emphasized the significance of these seizures, stating that the market value of the seized narcotics amounts to approximately Rs 2 crore. He further added that the suspected substances were promptly secured and sealed on-site in the presence of independent witnesses, ensuring the integrity of the evidence.

The successful operations underscore the Assam police's unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crimes and safeguarding communities from the scourge of narcotics trafficking. As investigations progress, authorities anticipate further breakthroughs in dismantling drug networks operating within the region.

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