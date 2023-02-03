Assam Police on February 2 apprehended a total of 83 persons across the district for their alleged involvement in child marriage on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per reports, the police conducted a raid in Bongaigaon's Abhayapuri town on February 2 night and held several persons for their alleged involvement in child marriage.

Some of the arrested persons were identified as Nandeshwar Mandal, Hemanta Mandal, Khushimohan Mandal, and Noor Hussain of Arimara in Abhayapuri Amguri I.

Out of 83, 23 arrests were made under Bongaigaon Sadar police station, while 13 arrests were held under Manikpur police station followed by Jogighopa (21), Kokila (7), and 9 other arrests were made at different locations in the district.

Meanwhile, a total of more than 400 persons across the state.

It is worth mentioning that the Assam government has started its drive to nab the accused men and associates involved in child marriages across the state.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to initiate a drive to identify the Imams or Pujaris along with the men committing the heinous crime.

"From tomorrow onwards in Assam, thousands of people who are associated with child marriages shall be arrested," the Assam CM had said earlier.

Also read: Assam: Over 400 husbands, Kazi, pujari and parents held across state in crackdown on child marriage