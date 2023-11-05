Nine cadres of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) left their camp on October 18, 2023 for an abduction mission in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The group allotted the task for abduction consisted of Mriganga Asom (Area commander), Nabajit Asom (2nd IC), I-wan Asom, Ban Asom, Bonjit Asom, Uma Asom, Nanu Asom, Latest Asom alias Kulang Moran, Gopal Asom alias Polash Moran.

Two cadres of the group Polash Moran alias Gopal Asom and Kulang Moran alias Latest Asom left the group and surrendered before the police. While Polash Moran surrendered before the police on November 1, Kulang Moran who was assigned task by Area Commander Mriganko Asom to trace Polash Moran, surrendered before the police on November 4.

Upon interrogation it was confirmed that a group of the banned outfit had left the camp on a mission.

Meanwhile, area domination is continuing based on the inputs and security of vulnerable persons is reviewed.

Following interrogation 6 Ak rifles, 1 HK, Grenade launcher with shell 20 nos, 1 pistol, 1 hand grenade have been recovered.

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