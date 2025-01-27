The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 9 kilograms of suspected ganja from two passengers aboard train number 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express.



The operation took place at Platform No. 1 of Guwahati Railway Station during a routine inspection conducted at approximately 7:40 am today.



The contraband, packed in 13 packets, was discovered in the possession of the two passengers, who were subsequently detained for further interrogation.



The GRP has initiated an investigation to uncover the source and intended destination of the illicit substance.





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