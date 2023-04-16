Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam on April 16 took to the streets and protested against the CBI summons to party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Several party workers of AAP took to the streets in Guwahati along with other parts of the country in support of Kejriwal.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the party workers shouted slogans and said that people will not accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arbitrariness.

''We will be arrested by CBI if we talk if we point out corruption if we slammed BJP for their misdeeds. The Aam Aadmi Party, in collaboration with the people of Guwahati, will protest against the authoritarian rule of Prime Minister Modi,'' AAP tweeted showing a video of a party worker who was detained by police.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on April 16 appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case amid heightened security.

The AAP leader before heading to the CBI headquarters addressed his party supporters and media persons outside his residence and stated that he will “co-operate and answer truthfully”.

"Tum hum bharatwasiyon ko jitna marzi pareshan karlo, Bharat rukne wala nahi hai tumhare in geedad bhagdiyon se, ab nahi rukne wale" (“You can bully us as much as you want, but now you can't stop us),'' he lashed out at the BJP.

Earlier, Kejriwal had accused the saffron party of ordering CBI to apprehend him.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI in liquor policy case