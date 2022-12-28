The All Assam Students' Union and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have welcomed the start of the constituency delimitation process in Assam.

The AIUDF general secretary Karimuddin Borbhuyan said that the delimitation should be such that people belonging to all castes and ethnicities can have representations.

''The delimitation should have taken the 2021 census report, not 2001. The process should be scientific.

On the other hand, AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah opined that consistency delimitation was a long-pending demand of the AASU.

''The government should discuss the modalities of the constituency delimitation process with all stakeholders,'' Baruah added.

However, the delimitation move received a cold shoulder from Congress.

''The situation in Assam is not conducive for constituency delimitation for various reasons,'' said Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia.

Saikia further appealed to the government to reconsider its decision.

Besides this, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Borah said that BJP has accepted the NRC as foolproof as the ECI considering the views of the centre and the state has initiated a delimitation process.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Also read: Assam: Satradhikar kills co-worker in Nazira, arrested