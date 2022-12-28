In a gruesome incident, a Satradhikar on December 28 allegedly killed his colleague with an axe in Assam's Nazira.

The deceased identified as Jaynath Bora, 70, was killed by the axe of the young satradhikar of Duramari Satra of Nirmalia village, Mukimukh Nazira in Sivasagar district.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

However, the accused has been arrested by the Nazira police.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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