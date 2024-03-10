The Dibrugarh district committee of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with 30 other organisations have initiated a 12-hour hunger strike against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today in Dibrugarh.

The strike which began at 6 am today, March 10 will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The groups are demanding the repeal of the Act.

The All Assam Student Union (AASU) took out a mass bike rally in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state on March 7.

Hundreds of AASU members took out a motor bike rally, demanding the repeal of the contentious Act.

A massive motorcycle rally was taken out in Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar and several other districts of the state on Thursday, March 7.

Hundreds of AASU leaders and activists took part in an anti-CAA motorcycle rally led by AASU vice president Nabajyoti Roy from AASU district office premises located near Ras Mela ground in Kokrajhar town.

Speaking to the media, the student leader made his stand clear that the democratic movement of AASU against CAA would continue.

Also read: Assam: AASU begins bike rally against CAA across the state