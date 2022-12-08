The All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) president Dipanka Kumar Nath resigned from the student body.

Speaking to the media, the former AASU president said, "I am leaving the AASU's primary membership on personal grounds, however, shall brief the media as soon as the students' body meeting is over."

Moreover, after this development, vice-president Utpal Sharma takes the charge as the president.

Utpal Sarma is the new president of the All Assam Students' Union. He was handed over the charge by Dipanka Nath who resigned today.

Also Read: CAA hearing: Assam government failed to file affidavit as per the time fixed by Supreme Court, claims Jatyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad

Earlier on December 8, the All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) Gauhati University unit convened an important meeting with a likely change in leadership on the agenda.

Earlier in November 2020, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipanka Kumar Nath has been re-elected as the president while Shankarjyoti Baruah has been named as the new general secretary of the student body.

Sources claim that Dipanka Kumar Nath will be joining the Asom Gana Parishad and seeking a ticket from the Barpeta or Guwahati constituency.

This comes after the Supreme Court hearing on CCA was postponed following the Assam government's failure to file an affidavit as per the time fixed by the top court.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, AASU claimed that the hearing was given serial number 45, however, the hearing happened until serial number 30 which directed the hearing jump to hear number 51 after which the stipulated time of the hearing came to an end.