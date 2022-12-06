The Supreme Court of India on December 6, was scheduled to hear a case filed by various party organisations, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), however, due to the government's non-cooperation in the proceedings led to the postponement of the hearing, claims the Chatra Parishad.

Later, in a press release sent to the media, Rana Pratap Baruah, president of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad said that during the last hearing of the "CAA" in the Supreme Court of India, the appeals of the entire country who had filed the case for repeal were divided into two parts.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Assam and Tripura to file the affidavit within three weeks.

On the other hand, within these three weeks, the prosecuting party organizations were also directed to file a summary petition.

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But significantly, as per the court order, most of the other party organisations, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, filed brief petitions in the court in due course of time.

"However, it is a matter of great regret that the government did not file the affidavit as per the time fixed by the court and as a result, the court hearing process came to a standstill today, " the press release added.

The Chatra Parishad leaders claimed that the government has no intention of resolving the CAA Act case and wants to prolong the case only for its own political gains.

"The government has actually flouted the law in defiance of the order of the country's highest court, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad strongly condemned the government's act of sorcery.

It is learned that both the Assam and Tripura governments did not file the affidavit as per the time fixed by the Supreme Court of India.

On the other hand, AASU claimed that the hearing was given serial number 45, however, the hearing happened until serial number 30 which directed the hearing jump to hear number 51 after which the stipulated time of the hearing came to an end.

Further, the new date of the hearing will be decided in a couple of days' time.

The Supreme Court is likely to remain closed for the winter holidays from December 16 to January 2, hence the matter is likely to take up after January 2, 2023.