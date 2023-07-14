In the wake of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the state, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged massive protests in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district on July 14.

In Dibrugarh, the students’ union demanded the government to put a curb on the rising prices of fuel, cylinders, medicines, electricity bills, food grains, and other essential commodities.

The protestors said that the increasing prices of essential commodities have made the common people miserable and the impact of the price rise has become such that common people are now suffering.



On the other hand, in Tinsukia too, the AASU also launched a scathing attack on the state government's failure to control price rises.

''We have gathered here to protest against the price hike of essential commodities. Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is giving 5kg of rice to people. He should be aware of the fact that whether a 5 kg of rice would be sufficient for a month or not?'' said a protestor while speaking to media in Tinsukia.

During the protest, a large number of student body members were present at Charali police station in Tinsukia town, and a strong protest was held against the government.

The recent flood fury in the state of Assam has contributed to a steep rise in prices of commodities in Guwahati, including prices of vegetables, medicines, and others.

With floods and erosion being the main reason behind the steep hike in prices of vegetables, India Today NE did a ground report of wholesale and retail market prices of vegetables sold in Guwahati for the past month.

Comparison of both wholesale and retail prices show that the rates have increased three-fold, thus pinching the common man’s budget.

Vendors have attributed these sky-high prices to the recent floods in lower Assam as well as soil erosion in Meghalaya's Tura aiding in a cut-off of supply and stock getting over.

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