The principal of Bhabanipur Anchalik College has been suspended for his involvement in a protest.

Dr Mukunda Sharma, being a government employee was involved in the protests that were organised in Bhabanipur against the State Government's suggestion to rename the Bhabanipur constituency.

Recently Government of Assam has suggested the Election Commission of India rename the Bhabanipur constituency as Barnagar constituency.



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After the suggestion of the State Government to nomenclate the constituency as Barnagar, a huge protest took place in Bhabanipur, where the principal of Bhabanipur Anchalik College principal, Dr Mukunda Sharma took part.

As a result of his involvement in the protest, the Director of Higher education issued an order that stated "In pursuance of Govt. letter Ref No. 335417, dated 13/07/2023 pending as per Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964, Dr Mukunda Sharma, principal, Bhabanipur Anchalik College, P.O. Bhabanipur, DIST. Barpeta is hereby placed under suspension for participating in an agitation programme against Constitution authority with immediate effect."