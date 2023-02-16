In an explosive allegation against All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Samujjal Bhattacharya, former co-ordinator of National Registration(NRC) Hitesh Dev Sarma alleged that the chief adviser to the student's wing duped lakhs of rupees to add fuel to the NRC scam.

Further, the former co-ordinator alleged that Samujjal Bhattacharya charged Rs 16 lakh per month as part of the scam from Prateek Hajela.

In a social media post, the former co-ordinator wrote, "I was the coordinator of NRC for more than two and a half years, however, AASU's leadership did not meet me even once. But I have cracked all the NRC scams. Samujjal Bhattacharya often visited the NRC office in the evening when Prateek Hajela was the coordinator. About what? Market news, Samujal Bhattacharya took Rs 16 lakh a month from Prateek Hajela as part of the scam. I don't know the truth. Maybe it will be known if the scam is investigated. But one thing is true Hajela did not want a review of the NRC, and even Samujal Bhattacharya did not want a review of the NRC until the publication of the supplementary list. Passengers on the same boat?

Also Read: Prateek Hajela compromised with the purity of NRC: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This is not the first time the name of Prateek Hajela has erupted in the massive anomaly in the process of Family Tree Verification.

Earlier on December 15, 2022, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the former coordinator of National Registration(NRC), Assam, Prateek Hajela compromised with the purity of the subject.

Further, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that at least 20 per cent of the NRC should be revalued at the border areas of the state.

Speaking at the India Today NE Townhall, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On NRC the Assam government wants revision of it as because we think that Prateek Hajela has compromised with the purity of NRC. At least 20 per cent of NRC revision should take place on the border areas."

In answer to a question asked if compromised why action has not been taken, to this Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Prateek Hajela has protection from Supreme Court, so in the SC final judgement he has been given certain protection..and certain judgement cannot be challenged," the Assam CM added.

