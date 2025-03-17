In the centre of Dhubri town, the Ambedkar Bhavan, which was built by the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Assam, at a cost of thirty lakh rupees, has been found to be abandoned and in ruins as a result of inadequate administration and upkeep.

The government-funded building meant to honour the legacy of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar remains abandoned, leading to growing public anger over the wastage of public funds.

Despite the allocation of an additional rupees nine lakh sixty-eight thousand eight hundred by the Welfare of Scheduled Castes for the construction of a boundary wall and connecting road, the building has remained unused since its completion in 2015.

A letter (No. DDG-11/2010/97) from the office of the then Deputy Commissioner Dhubri, dated September 2, 2015, addressed to the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Building), Dhubri, to confirms the completion of the Ambedkar Bhavan and hand over the building to Sub-Divisional Welfare Officer, Dhubri.

However, since then, it has remained unoccupied, surrounded by overgrown vegetation and suffering from neglect. The lack of security and maintenance has led to significant damage and theft.



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Reports suggest that valuable items from the building have been stolen, while the generator installed on the premises has deteriorated due to prolonged exposure.

Additionally, the public has raised concerns over the absence of Dr Ambedkar’s statue in front of the building, further questioning the purpose of the project.

The situation has drawn widespread criticism from conscious sections of society, who are demanding accountability from the government and the district administration.

This neglect comes despite repeated directives from the Assam Chief Minister to prevent the wastage of public funds. Citizens are now urging immediate action to restore and utilize the Ambedkar Bhavan, ensuring that such large-scale government investments do not go to waste.

As the structure continues to decay, the unanswered questions surrounding its fate have only intensified public frustration. The government is now under pressure to address the issue and repurpose the building for the benefit of the community.