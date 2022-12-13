Abandoned at birth by her biological parents, a two-year-old child from a remote area in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has found a home in distant Spain.

As per reports, a professor from the European country, Spain formally adopted her on December 13.

Maria Emngal Rams on December 13 arrived at Dhansiri town of this hill district and took custody of the minor after spending more than two months for paperwork and other formalities.

Speaking on the development, the founder member of ‘Mission Concern’, an adoption agency where the child was staying, said that the adoption process was done through CARA and after approving and verifying all documents the child was to her new mother at a function.

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Notably, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is a statutory body of the union ministry of women and child development which functions as the nodal body to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

The adoption agency official said the child was brought to Mission Concern two years ago in a serious condition. She was abandoned by the roadside and ants had bitten through her flesh severely. She was provided with medical treatment and care under the supervision of Ambika, whom the children at the center fondly refer to as ‘Maa’ (mother).

The infant returned from the brink of death and grew into a healthy child, the official added.

"A child who was left to die by the roadside at one time will now be a citizen of Spain thanks to such benevolent people,” said the chairman of Mission Concern.

"We organised a small function on the occasion in our center, which was attended by the top brass of the district civil and police administration,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the District superintendent of police Sanjib Kumar Saikia and extra assistant commissioner Nupur Bora formally handed the adoption papers to Maria Rams.