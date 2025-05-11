In a closely contested local body election, Abdul Kuddus Haque Alom has been declared the winner from Ward No. 05 of Balajan Gaon Panchayat on May 11. Alom clinched victory by a slender margin of 10 votes, reflecting a tightly fought battle at the grassroots level.



With this win, Abdul Kuddus Haque Alom officially takes charge as the member representing 91/5 No.



Balajan Gaon Panchayat, further strengthening his position in local governance.



Earlier, rival candidates of Abdul Kuddus had demanded a recounting of votes claiming he was trailing back. Votes were recounted and all speculations of Kuddus trailing were squashed, declaring him as the winner.





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