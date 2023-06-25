In an unfortunate incident, a school student went missing while taking a bath in the Kujia River in the Bongaigaon district of Assam on June 25.

The missing student has been identified as Ridip Rai, a resident of Deohati in Abhayapuri town.

The incident took place at Choikhowa in Abhayapuri town where Rai along with his friend Biswajit had to take a bath in the river.

Hearing their screams for help, locals rushed to their spot and managed to save Rai’s friend but Rai was swept away by strong currents.

Upon receiving information, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the scene and commenced a search operation to trace the missing student.

The rescue operation is underway.

Also Read: Assam: Teacher goes beyond call of duty, rows a boat to ferry students to school in Bongaigaon