At a time when Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has criticized and insulted a section of teachers for being "empty-headed" and bunking classes, there are a few others who have set an example for the teaching community by going beyond their call of duty.

A video of a teacher identified as Juri Das, headmistress of Darsatila Primary School under Boitamari education block of Bongaigaon district, ferrying the students of the school by rowing the boat herself has caused a buzz on social media.

The school located in the interior and non-accessible area, boats are the only source of transport during the monsoon season for its students.

The teacher is a resident of 1st Block village in Chalantapara. The school is located around 4 kilometres away from its residence.

Since the school is located in an island-like area, boats are the only means for the school’s students to travel to the school during the monsoon.

With no government boats or boatmen, the teacher continues to take students to the school by boating on her own in risky conditions during the monsoon.

Speaking to the media, the teacher also told that she does not shy away from performing her duties in the midst of any adverse situation.

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