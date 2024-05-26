In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious thief named Son Ahmed managed to escape from police custody in Rangia. Ahmed, who had been arrested in connection with a theft case, made his daring escape while being escorted to the lockup.

The incident unfolded when Ahmed broke free from the police station and fled towards the Baralia River. Eyewitnesses reported seeing him leap into the river, making a swift getaway. The Rangia police have launched an extensive search operation to recapture Ahmed, whose criminal activities have plagued the region.

Son Ahmed is well-known to local law enforcement, with a history of involvement in multiple thefts, including chain snatching. His escape has prompted a significant police response, with teams scouring the area around the Baralia River and beyond to apprehend the fugitive.

Authorities are also investigating the circumstances that allowed Ahmed to break free, aiming to address any lapses in security that contributed to his escape.

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