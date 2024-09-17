Assam actor Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, who stand accused behind a major stock market trading scam, are slated to appear in court today, September 17 with their initial 5-day police remand coming to an end. Arrested by the Dibrugarh police, the couple has been under intensive interrogation, shedding light on multiple instances of online trading fraud.

Investigators have reportedly unearthed several startling details during the extensive questioning sessions, hinting at further revelations in the ongoing probe. In light of these findings, authorities are expected to request an extension of the couple's custody to delve deeper into the scam's intricacies. Alongside Sumi and Tarkik, Tarkik’s brother, Amlan, will also be produced before the court today, as his involvement in the case is under scrutiny.

The couple was apprehended by Assam Police in Dibrugarh on September 12, 2024, after evading arrest for nearly 10 days. Interestingly, just a day prior to their capture, Sumi Borah released a video in which she announced her plan to surrender. She denied the fraud allegations, labeling them as "baseless and fake," and accused the media of mentally harassing her.

The Dibrugarh police continue to pursue leads in what appears to be a sprawling stock market trading scam involving the trio, aiming to uncover the full extent of their activities.

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