An active member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I), surrendered before Sivasagar police on November 2, marking another step in the ongoing process of former militants returning to the mainstream.

A few days back, communication was received by Sivasagar district Police from a ULFA cadre who was willing to join the mainstream due to the inhuman treatment by senior formations and poor living conditions in the ULFA camp located in Myanmar.

On 02.11.2023, the active ULFA cadre namely Ashiq Ali @ Riyaz Asom, vill-Gar All, PS- Nazine, Dist- Sivasagar, Assam surrendered himself before the Sivasagar Police. He also handed over one Chinese hand grenade along with one mobile handset.



Also Read: Assam: Active ULFA (I) cadre surrenders in Tinsukia

He left Nazira for Myanmar on 10 April 2022 after establishing contact with Abhijeet Gago @ Ichang Asom via FaceBook. His date of joining was 17.04.2022 and afterwards, he had undergone 2 months of training.

He belonged to the 86th batch and undertook training along with a total of 55 cadres at Operation Camp Konyak region, Myanmar.

On October 30, he was sent to Assam by ULFA cadre namely Nayan Asom, along with a mobile phone, sim card, cash money and a Chinese Hand Grenade for carrying out subversive activities.

However, the cadre changed his mind and approached Sivasagar Police and surrendered along with the grenade.

Previously he was arrested in connection with Nazira Police Station Case No-175/21 U/S 21 (a)/25/27/27A/29 NDPS Act.