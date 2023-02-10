On the basis of a complaint filed by an Assam-based activist, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on February 9 registered a case in a matter pertaining to loan waiver for small traders and the common people.

As per reports, Monojit Singha, a member of an international civil rights organization, said small traders and the general public deserve loan waivers like big corporate houses and farmers.

In his argument, Singha argued that small businessmen and the general public have not committed any crime and should be given loan waivers like other sections of society.

He further demanded an economic package for the survival of small traders and the common people who are hounded by financial institutions, for missing repayment deadlines.

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