Assam actress under fire after youth dies in alleged hit-and-run

23-year-old Samiul Haque, critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident involving Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap, succumbed to his injuries at Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday.

Samiul, a final-year engineering student, had just joined the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a temporary employee hours before the July 25 accident.

Initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), he was later shifted to Apollo as his condition deteriorated. He was on life support for several days before passing away.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania confirmed that Samiul was associated with the GMC and stated that compensation could be considered if his employment status was found to be permanent.

Actress Nandini Kashyap, allegedly involved in the collision, was interrogated for nearly eight hours on Monday at Dispur Police Station.



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While maintaining her innocence and denying fleeing the scene, her indifferent tone and lack of clear answers have drawn criticism. She claimed she didn’t realise the severity of the situation and only learned later of the victim’s critical condition.

Kashyap later visited GMCH to meet the victim’s family and reportedly offered financial help for his treatment. The police have confirmed that the car involved—bearing registration AS 01FM 9199—has been seized, and an investigation is underway. However, the family of the deceased alleges a lack of urgency in the probe due to the celebrity status of the accused.

“We just want justice. Her status should not protect her from the law,” said a grieving family member.

As pressure builds and social media fuels calls for accountability, the spotlight now turns to Assam Police and how transparently they handle the case moving forward.