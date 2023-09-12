Sonali Mishra, IPS, Additional Director General BSF (Eastern Command) Kolkata during her visit to the area of BSF Guwahati Frontier reviewed the prevailing security scenario on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

ADG was briefed by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, IG BSF Guwahati Frontier and staff officers about operational preparedness, measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and control transborder crimes.



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The ADG also visited the Border Out Posts (BOPs) on the Indo-Bangladesh international border in district Coochbehar (WB), interacted with the field commanders, took stock of security scenario, reviewed the border domination plan and operational preparedness in order to make Indo-Bangladesh international border crime free.

Sonali Mishra interacted with the bordermen performing duty on the ground to evaluate the domination on the International Border. The ADG applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of border men in safeguarding the borders and efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border. ADG also praised the BSF troops for effective and efficient guarding of the International border.