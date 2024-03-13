A 42-year-old Adivasi man, Johan Dhanowar, from Khamanpathar under Margherita police station in Tinsukia district has reportedly been missing since 8th March.

He had left for Bangalore with his friends Francis Aind and Mazla Satnami, hoping for a job opportunity.

According to Dhanowar's wife, Aind and Satnami reached Bangalore, but Dhanowar went missing and his mobile phone was found switched off.



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A missing report has been filed at Margherita police station.

Sanjay Barla, Vice President of the All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) Margherita regional committee, expressed concern that Dhanowar may have become a victim of a human trafficking gang.

The AASAA has urged the local police and administration to expedite their efforts in locating the missing youth.