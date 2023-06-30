After the report that Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh being on hunger strike in Dibrugarh Central Jail surfaced on June 30, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu and SP Shwetank Mishra visited Dibrugarh Central Jail today. After visiting the jail, the Deputy Commissioner denied the reports of any hunger strike.

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of Amrit Pal Singh claimed that Amritpal Singh and his associates were on hunger strike against the "deplorable facilities in the jail" and she got to know about their protest during her weekly visit to meet Amritpal yesterday.

She claimed that the NSA detainees were not given permission to make phone calls and were being served unhygienic food.

Kirandeep Kaur complained that the person who is in charge of cooking used tobacco. This is against the Sikh rehat maryada (code of religious conduct).

Speaking to the media, Dibrugarh DC, Pegu said that the detainees will be allowed to make phone call once in a week. There is no hunger strike inside the jail. The allegations in connection with food have already been taken care of.

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