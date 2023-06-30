There is an indescribable atmosphere in 20 villages of Brahmajan Gohpur in Sonitpur district, in Assam due to the Balijan river breaching an embankment, resulting in the deposition of sand on a significant portion of agricultural land.

As a result, farmers are unable to access their paddy fields. Additionally, 20 villages are already submerged due to the overflowing river.

Given that the area is predominantly inhabited by agricultural communities, the farmers are facing immense challenges due to the scattering of sand on their agricultural lands.

The local people have made an appeal to the government and the water resource department, urging them to alter the river's course and construct a new embankment to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

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