Just 24 hours after the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE), the question paper appeared on social media. Despite strict measures to prevent cheating, the paper was widely shared on WhatsApp.

The Assam State Recruitment Board is yet to comment on the leak.

Reports indicate that the incident has occurred in Dhemaji district. Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Hitesh Ch. Roy told India Today NE that an investigation is currently underway, but there is nothing much to say as of now until the investigation is completed.



India Today NE contacted Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for comment, but he did not respond.

In response to the leak, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah criticized the Himanta Biswa Sarma government calling it a major failure and accusing Sarma of corruption. Borah claimed the leak highlights rampant corruption under Sarma's administration.

Also read: Assam DGP orders probe into alleged inappropriate physical checks of women candidates during recruitment exam