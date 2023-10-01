Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh on October 1 announced that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) will now remain applicable in only four districts of the state beginning today.

The Director General of Police was speaking at a special function on the occasion of Assam Police Day in Guwahati’s 4th APBN Kahilipara, where he made the formal announcement.

The districts where AFSPA will be in place are Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo. Meanwhile, AFSPA has been completely removed from other districts of the state.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka who was present at the ceremony as special guest praised Assam Police for their undeterred efforts to bring peace and harmony in their state.

Hailing Assam Police, Tapan Kumar Deka said that the state has witnessed an era of peace as many militant groups have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream. Additionally, the state police have also done commendable job in cracking down on illegal drugs trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, thus helping the state to move in a progressive pace. Tapan Deka has advocated for national level validation and the need to recognize the courage and bravery of the Assam Police.



Additionally, the IB Director also hoped Assam Police gets its due recognition like other state police departments as the state police have done commendable job in restoring peace in the state while fighting rebel groups and tackling insurgency in the region.



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