A day after reports of a youth identified as Abhinash Kalita from Pathsala who had joined the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was reportedly executed for attempting to flee the camp in Myanmar, another case of an ULFA-I cadre identified as Tanmoy Bora alias Dwip Axom's execution has now surfaced.

The news of the two youths killed in the banned militant camp has spread sensation in the state.

As per sources, Tanmoy Bora alias Dwip Axom is reported to belong from Assam's Nagaon.

The deceased ULFA-I cadre Abhilash Kalita's parents while speaking to the media stated, "“On March 9, 2022, my son Abinash joined the outlawed ULFA-I. I have lately come to know that he was slain while trying to escape the camp, thus if ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah is still alive, I implore him to clarify his position on this matter”

Meanwhile, reacting to the death of the ULFA-I cadre in the camp, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to the X platform urging the youths not to waste their life for a 'despotic organisation'.

“Once again, same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organisation. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please,” wrote DGP GP Singh.



Also read : Assam: ULFA-I cadre executed for trying to flee camp in Myanmar