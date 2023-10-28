A youth from Assam’s Bajali district who joined the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has been reportedly executed for attempting to flee the camp in Myanmar.

The deceased identified as Abinash Kalita from Pathsala who was also a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) player allegedly attempted to escape from camp earlier in September this year along with another cadre.

Following this, both of them were sentenced to death by the banned outfit.



Also Read: Guwahati: Body of a transgender person found stuffed in sack

Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased ULFA-I cadre said, “On March 9, 2022, my son Abinash joined the outlawed ULFA-I. I have lately come to know that he was slain while trying to escape the camp, thus if ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah is still alive, I implore him to clarify his position on this matter”

Meanwhile, reacting to the death of the ULFA-I cadre in the camp, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to the X platform urging the youths not to waste their life for a 'despotic organisation'.

“Once again, same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organisation. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please,” wrote DGP GP Singh.