Two incumbent MPs and the deputy leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly are among 71 Congress members who have sought party tickets for next year's Lok Sabha elections, according to a party release.

With this incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi has filed his application, seeking re-election from the Nagaon constituency.

Making a surprise entry to the Nagaon constituency, Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Rakibul Hussain has also filed his application for the Nagaon constituency, as per the list shared by Congress.

Hussain, a former state cabinet minister, is the MLA from Samaguri, which comes under Nagaon.

It is to be mentioned here that with Rakibul Hussain coming to the fore seeking a ticket to the Nagoan constituency and while the Congress may face internal dispute, it will be now interesting to see if Gaurav Gogoi who had been earlier expecting to fight from the Nagaon constituency will now opt to re-locate to the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency which has been said to be his back-up plan.



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The Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency was earlier won by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's father and then chief minister Tarun Gogoi twice in 1971 and 1983 and was regarded as a Congress stronghold till 2014.

However, the Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has yet to file his application. Gogoi, who represented Kaliabor in the Lok Sabha has lost his constituency in the delimitation exercise.

Meanwhile, Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has also filed his papers, though he did not mention his preferred seat.

The last date for filing of applications seeking party tickets, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended by the state unit.

The state Congress shared a list of 71 applications it has received so far for the 14 seats in the lower House from the northeastern state.

The highest number of 11 applications has been received for the Dhubri constituency, while there is only one party ticket aspirant from Kokrajhar so far.

Meanwhile, the state unit has extended the last date for submission of applications, which was to end on Tuesday, till December 22.

"President Assam PCC Bhupen Kumar Borah has decided to extend the last date of receipt of applications of aspiring INC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 up to 22nd December 2023," a circular said.

The process for accepting the filled-up forms began on December 11, and each applicant is required to deposit a fee of Rs 1 lakh, according to an earlier circular issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition forum in the state, aiming at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies, the party said. Fees of aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded, the circular said.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and AAP are among the UOFA alliance. It had recently held a two-day conclave to decide on strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.