Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended three Mizoram residents for allegedly transporting Yaba tablets in the state’s Cachar district.

According to police, they were arrested from a hotel in Silchar on the previous night.

The police carried out a secret operation based on specific inputs which stated that Yaba Tablets from Mizoram which was supposed to deliver to some local dealer.

According to the police, over five thousand Yaba Tablets, kept in 50 packets, were seized from these three persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lalduhawma (36), Sawliana TC (34), and Sangita (31). Lalduhawma is a resident of Aizawl while rest two are Champai residents.

A case has been registered against them in Silchar Sadar Police Station (Case No- 2167/22) under section 22(c), 23(c), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On the other side, Karimganj Police in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation on Monday and seized 20 thousand Yaba tablets from the Jabainpur area. One person named Juyel Namasudra was arrested in this connection.

Apart from Yaba Tablets, Karimganj police seized a large amount of Cannabis (Ganja) at the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

According to the police, a total of 927 kgs of ganja were recovered in 2 separate search operations on Monday. It is to note that this is the third of such big catches in one month, before that they seized over five thousand kilograms of cannabis coming from the Tripura side.