The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced the nomination of Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party's candidate for the upcoming Assembly by-polls in Assam.

Diptimoyee Choudhury is the wife of Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Member of Parliament (MP) from Barpeta and a former MLA of the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency.

The by-polls will be conducted in Bongaigaon, Sidli, Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

The Gazette Notification will be issued on October 18, and the last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers is set for October 28, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 30.

Earlier, Congress approved the nomination of four candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam.

The nomination of Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha was approved for Dholai constituency. Sanjib Warle has been nominated for the Sidli constituency, Brajenjit Sinha for the Bongaigaon constituency and the candidature of Tanzil Hussain has been approved for the Samaguri constituency - all in Assam.