In a significant move towards environmental sustainability and economic empowerment for farmers, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Jorhat has embarked on a pioneering initiative.

The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) of New Delhi and ReNew Power Synergy Private Limited to plant one crore saplings across Assam.

Under this ambitious plan, the Assam Agricultural University aims to leverage carbon testing to provide financial benefits to the state's farmers. The agreement entails assessing carbon deposits in trees that mature three years after planting. Farmers from various regions of Assam will participate in this initiative, contributing to the plantation effort.

Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, highlighted the collaborative effort involving Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Krishi Research Centre under the university's umbrella. The project's initial phase will focus on planting saplings in ten districts: Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, and Barpeta.

Speaking on behalf of TERI, officials emphasized the dual benefits of environmental conservation and financial gain for participating farmers. Each tree owner stands to benefit financially while contributing to preserving the environment. The initiative has garnered support from various stakeholders, including Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Agricultural Research, and Dr. Prasanna Kumar Pathak, Director of Agricultural Sciences, among others.

The signing ceremony witnessed the participation of several esteemed individuals, including Dr. Manoranjan Neog, Director of Extension Education, and Dr. Ranjit Kumar Saud and Dr. Mrinal Saikia, Associate Directors of Agricultural Research from Assam Agricultural University. From TERI, Dr. J.V. Sharma, Senior Director, along with other esteemed professors, lent their expertise to the collaborative endeavor.

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