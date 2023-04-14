A poster featuring the iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl with a spin was installed in Guwahati's Rajiv Bhawan area on April 14 to “welcome" Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in the city on the eve of the Rongali Bihu celebration.

The unpleasant welcome board featured morphed images of the Nirma girl with faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa among others who joined the party from other parties.

Also Read: PM Modi to reach Guwahati at 12 noon, to dedicate projects worth Rs 14,000 crore

As per reports, Dispur police reached the spot and were able to remove the poster placed on GS Road in Guwahati.

It is to be mentioned here that a similar poster was installed in Hyderabad by Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to “welcome" Home Minister Amit Shah who was in the city for the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

The poster in Hyderabad attacking BJP come amid ongoing questioning of BRS MLC and CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case.

