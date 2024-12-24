The Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of Congress worker Advocate Mridul Islam during the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest in Guwahati on December 19, 2024.



The protest, organized by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), saw the participation of thousands of supporters as part of a nationwide demonstration against the implementation of smart meters, alleged corruption involving the Adani Group, the ongoing Manipur crisis, and the proposed "One Nation, One Election" Bill.



Prominent Congress leaders, including APCC President Bhupen Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and senior leader Ripun Bora, joined the protest. Reports indicate that many protesters, including these leaders, were adversely affected by tear gas deployed to disperse the gathering.



The incident also impacted three city-based journalists—Amarendra Deka, Raju Bora, and Ajay Sarma—who experienced severe symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and vomiting due to tear gas exposure. All three were treated at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



In response, the AHRC has directed the District Magistrate of Kamrup (M) and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, to submit detailed reports along with supporting documents on the incident. The commission has scheduled a review of the case for February 28, 2024.





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