Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the dates for Higher Secondary examination scheduled to be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20.

The practical examination will be held from January 25 to February 15.

Additionally, the Board of secondary education, Assam released the schedule for High School Leaving Certificate examination, in 2023.

The exams will begin from March 3, 2023 and continue till March 20, 2023.

As per the schedule, the first subject for which the examination will be conducted is English with the last date of examination to be conducted for subjects – Advanced Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Sanskrit (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E).

As per the Assam HSLC routine 2023, the exams will be held in two shifts, Morning (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and Afternoon (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

Simultaneously, the routine for the HSLC Practical Examination, 2023 to has been released. The practical exams will begin on February 24, 2023, and end on February 25, 2023.

Additionally, examination of all the practical subjects will be held in the Examination Centre from where the Candidates appear in theory subjects for the same.

Also read : Assam HSLC examination to begin from March 3, 2023; Check the schedule here