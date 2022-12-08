The Board of secondary education, Assam released the schedule for High School Leaving Certificate examination, 2023.

The exams will begin from March 3, 2023 and continue till March 20, 2023.

As per the schedule, the first subject for which the examination will be conducted is English with the last date of examination to be conducted for subjects – Advanced Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Sanskrit (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E).

As per the Assam HSLC routine 2023, the exams will be held in two shifts, Morning (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and Afternoon (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

Simultaneously, the routine for the HSLC Practical Examination, 2023 too has been released.

The practical exams will begin from February 24, 2023 and end on February 25, 2023. Additionally, examination of all the practical subjects will be held in the Examination Centre from where the Candidates appear in theory subjects for the same.

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Assam HSLC Exam schedule 2023