The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued a notice announcing the suspension of the State Open School (SOS) examination for the Higher Secondary (HS) level, initially scheduled for July 3, 2024. This decision comes in response to the severe flooding affecting most of the districts in Assam, with many rivers flowing above the danger mark.

AHSEC has directed all concerned institutions to inform their associated learners and tagged institutions about the suspension. The examinations, originally slated for April-May 2024, will be rescheduled once the floodwaters recede and conditions stabilize.

The council emphasized the importance of safety and has instructed the Officer-in-Charge of each selected examination center to ensure that all confidential examination materials are securely stored in local Police Stations and Treasury Offices. This includes blank answer scripts and additional materials. Coordination with police and treasury officers has been mandated to guarantee the safekeeping of these materials until the examinations can be rescheduled.

Further information regarding the new examination schedule will be communicated in due course as the situation improves. AHSEC urges all institutions and learners to stay updated with official announcements for further instructions.

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