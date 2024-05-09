The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results for the Class 12 examinations on May 9th, marking a significant milestone for thousands of students across the state. This year, the education landscape witnessed a notable shift with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), which ushered in changes including the discontinuation of the tradition of announcing individual toppers.

In the Science stream, a total of 54,460 students appeared for the exams, achieving commendable success. Among them, 23,552 students secured first division, showcasing exceptional academic prowess. Furthermore, 17,339 students attained second division, while 8,062 students accomplished third division honors, reflecting a diverse spectrum of achievement levels within the cohort.

Similarly, in the Arts stream, an overwhelming pass percentage of 97.44% was recorded, underscoring the dedication and diligence of students across various districts. Baksa district emerged as a frontrunner, boasting an impressive pass percentage of 97.44%. Meanwhile, in the Science stream, Tamulpur district outshone others with a remarkable pass percentage of 97.98%, contributing significantly to the state's overall pass percentage of 89.88% in this stream. Additionally, Sivasagar district reaffirmed its academic prowess in the Commerce stream, securing a leading pass percentage of 97.42%.

The sheer magnitude of student participation in the AHSEC 12th Exams this year was evident, with a staggering 2,80,216 students taking part in the examinations. Among them, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls, showcasing a balanced representation across genders in the pursuit of academic excellence.

Delving deeper into the subject-specific statistics, it was revealed that a total of 2,01,089 candidates appeared for the exams from the Arts stream. Among them, 40,499 students distinguished themselves with first division honors, while 65,532 students achieved second division and 72,775 students secured third division.

In the Commerce stream, 17,307 candidates participated in the Class 12 examinations. Of these, 5,915 students excelled with first division honors, 6,087 students attained second division, and 3,194 students demonstrated their competence with third division accolades.

Students eagerly anticipating their results can access them conveniently via the official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, starting from 9 am.

Also read: Assam: AHSEC to declare results of Higher Secondary exams 2024 on May 9