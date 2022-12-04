The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, Guwahati, will be formally inaugurated in the year 2023, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 4.

He made this announcement while attending the Namghor Samaroh held in North Guwahati.

A number of forthcoming projects that would be inaugurated in Guwahati were also revealed by CM Sarma.

''The AIIMS, Guwahati would be formally launched in 2023,'' Sarma said.

He further informed that the Jalukbari constituency will see the construction of ten new high schools and additionally, model schools will be built at Changsari and Rangmahal.

As per CM Sarma, the construction of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge will start the following year and at Saraighat, construction of a new bridge will soon begin.

The Assam CM also felicitated meritorious students of Jalukbari Assembly Constituency who passed their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) exams with flying colours last year.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Glad to felicitate meritorious students from Jalukbari LAC, who passed their HSLC & HS exams with flying colours last year, at Changsari High School playground. I hope this gesture of appreciation would further motivate the students to continue their good performance".

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