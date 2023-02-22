All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal, has vowed to help arrestees in child marriage cases by bearing all the expenses by himself.

He said that whatever needs to be done for this will be done and people apprehended in child marriage cases will be released.

''Irrespective of the number of the cases registered against people in child marriage cases from Dhubri, Fakirganj, Bilasipara will be released from jail. I will bear the expenses for bringing them out of the jail. I asked concerned people to go ahead with it and help them in coming out from jail,'' he said while speaking to media on February 21.

While accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of targeting Muslims, Ajmal said that Sarma with a motive to target Muslims suddenly announced a drive against child marriage.

''We agree with the policy of Child marriage but suddenly the Assam CM targeting Muslims, he announced drive against child marriage,'' he added.

Ajmal also claimed that ever since Sarma came into power, Muslims in the state are disappearing as he is targetting only one religion.

''The kind of attitude he carries with himself regarding Muslims will cost him one day as people in Assam don't want division between Hindus and Muslims. Presently, 99 per cent of people are secular in Assam,'' Ajmal said while warning Assam CM.

In the latter part of the press conference, he also targeted Congress leader Bhupen Bora and called him a cheap politician apart from challenging him to fight in elections from Dhubri.

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