Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the new Governor of Assam on February 22 by the Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court.

The 78-year-old Kataria was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, succeeded professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted from office on Sunday after completing his term.

On February 21, Kataria arrived in Guwahati where he was welcomed by the state ministers and other government representatives at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Kataria, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was chosen by President of India Droupadi Murmu to serve as Governor of Assam.

He was born on October 13, 1944, and served as Rajasthan's home minister from 2014 until 2018.

Kataria is the BJP politician for Rajasthan and a member of the party's central working committee and was elected to the ninth Lok Sabha as a representative of Udaipur.

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