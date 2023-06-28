Assam: AIUDF MLA arrested for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker in Hailakandi
Chowdhury was arrested on the basis of case number 59/23 registered at Panchgram police station as the BJP worker Atabur Rahman on June 27 night.
Advertisement
AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was arrested on June 28 for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker and vandalizing a car in Assam's Hailakandi.
As per reports, Chowdhury was arrested on the basis of case number 59/23 registered at Panchgram police station as he assaulted the BJP worker Atabur Rahman on June 27 night.
Police are currently interrogating the MLA at Hailakandi Sadar police station.
Also read: Assam: Kamrup (M) District Administration shifts people living under flyover to shelter homes in Guwahati
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today