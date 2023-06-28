All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was arrested on June 28 for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker and vandalizing a car in Assam's Hailakandi.

As per reports, Chowdhury was arrested on the basis of case number 59/23 registered at Panchgram police station as he assaulted the BJP worker Atabur Rahman on June 27 night.

Police are currently interrogating the MLA at Hailakandi Sadar police station.

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