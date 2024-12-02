The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended Nizam Uddin Choudhury, MLA from the Algapur constituency, for a period of six years, citing his involvement in activities deemed detrimental to the party. The announcement was made on Monday by the party’s Central Committee.

The suspension letter, issued by AIUDF General Secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, described Choudhury's actions as "anti-party" and highlighted their adverse impact on the organization. "The Central Committee has been monitoring your activities, which have consistently been controversial and harmful to the party's interests," the letter stated, adding that these actions had caused damage to the AIUDF's reputation.

The communication further revealed that Choudhury had been repeatedly asked to provide clarifications regarding his conduct. However, his responses were deemed insufficient and evasive. "Despite multiple opportunities to address the concerns raised, your explanations failed to satisfy the committee and instead sought to obscure the facts. Your continued controversial actions have surpassed the boundaries of organizational tolerance," the letter noted.

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