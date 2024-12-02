A Crime Investigation Department (CID) team, led by DSP Rabindra Deka, arrived in Dhakuakhana on Monday, December 2 to advance the probe into the discovery of a severed head. The site is located near the residence of absconding Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi, who has been a key figure in the investigation.

The severed head, retrieved on November 30 from a sack entangled in a fisherman’s net, has raised suspicions of a connection to a high-profile murder case in Dhakuakhana's Sapatia area. Preliminary theories suggest it could belong to Jahangir Hussain, a victim of a gruesome murder on June 1, or even Sunil Gogoi himself.

Sources revealed that the CID team inspected the discovery site and is preparing to present the head before the Lakhimpur Court. DNA samples are expected to be collected from Gogoi’s son and nephew to assist with identification. Following the court proceedings, the team plans to transport the recovered head to Guwahati, with forensic analysis slated to take place in Hyderabad.

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